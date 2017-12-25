Jadhav’s family reaches Islamabad for meeting

The mother and wife of alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav met the death row prisoner at the Pakistan Foreign Office here on Monday amid tight security.

The 30-minute meeting started at 1.48 p.m in the presence of Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh, Geo News reported.

Earlier, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mohammed Faisal tweeted a picture of Jadhav’s mother Avanti and his wife seated ahead of the meeting, adding they were “sitting comfortably in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan. We honour our committments”.

In an earlier tweet, Faisal said that Pakistan permitted the meeting as a humanitarian gesture on the birth anniversary of the nation’s founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah.