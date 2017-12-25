Ashes: England seamer Curran replaces Overton for Boxing Day Test

The England Cricket Board (ECB) named Surrey seamer Tom Curran as the replacement of injured Craig Overton for the fourth Test against Australia on December 26.

“England captain Joe Root has confirmed that Surrey seamer Tom Curran will make his Test debut replacing Craig Overton, who was ruled out with a fractured rib sustained in the third Test at the WACA,” the ECB said in a statement on Sunday.

The 22-year-old, who has figured in a single One-Day International (ODI) and three Twenty20 International (T20I) games for England is yet to make his Test debut.

England have already lost the Ashes 0-3 to Australia — with two matches to be played.