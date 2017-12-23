Lalu Yadav convicted in fodder scam

Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad was on Saturday convicted in a fodder scam case by a special CBI court here.

Former Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra as well as six others were acquitted in the case.

The quantum of punishment will be announced on January 3, Special CBI judge Shivapal Singh ruled.

The case relates to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 84.5 lakh from Deoghar district treasury.

Hearing was completed on December 13 in a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court of Ranchi.

In all, there were 34 accused in the case, out of whom 11 died during the course of the trial, while one turned CBI approver and admitted the crime.