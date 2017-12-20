1st ODI: New Zealand beat West Indies by 5 wickets

New Zealand defeated the West Indies by five wickets in the first One-Day International (ODI) match, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series here on Wednesday.

Put in to bat, the Windies scored 248/9. In reply, New Zealand overhauled the target with four overs remaining. George Worker (57), Colin Munro (49) and Ross Taylor (49 not out) were the major contributors to New Zealand’s cause.

For the West Indies, opener Evin Lewis (76) and middle-order batsmen Rovman Powell (59) contributed handsomely.

Chasing 249, opener Worker and Munro got off to a flying start as the pair forged a 108-run stand before Kesrick Williams dismissed Munro.

After adding a few more runs, Worker was also dismissed by Ashley Nurse.

But then, skipper Kane Williamson (38) and Taylor played sensibly and helped their team to get past the 170-run mark.

In the 32nd over, the skipper was sent packing by Jason Holder. At that time it was too late for the West Indies as New Zealand were almost close to the target.

Todd Astle (15), who was playing with Taylor, completed the proceeding and helped their team to take the crucial lead.

Brief scores: West Indies 348/9 (Evin Lewis 76; Doug Bracewell 4/55) against New Zealand (249/5 George Worker 57, Ross Taylor 49 not out; Jason Holder 2/52)