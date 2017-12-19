Won’t permit Dyal Singh College’s name change: Prakash Javadekar

The government on Tuesday accused the governing body of Dyal Singh College of creating “unnecessary controversy”, saying that it will not permit to change the college’s name to Vande Mataram Mahavidyalaya.

Responding to concerns raised by Akali Dal member Naresh Gujral over the issue, Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar informed the Rajya Sabha that the decision of the governing bodyhas been put on hold.

“It was not the decision of the government. We have kept the proposal on hold and have also called a meeting. It is not good to create unnecessary controversy. We do not like it. Ultimately, it will not happen,” Javadekar said.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, Gujral accused the governing body of spreading hatred and urged the HRD Minister to replace it.

“It was very unfortunate to change the name of Dyal Singh Majithhia College and we condemn it. We do not have any objection with the name Vande Mataram as it evolves patriotic fervor. You can establish or name universities across the country as Vande Mataram,” Gujral said.

The governing body of the college had announced on November 18 that Dyal Singh College (Evening) will be called Vande Mataram Mahavidyalaya.

Several educationists, including members of the Sikh community has opposed to the proposal.

Built on the estate of Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, the college was first started in Lahore in 1910 and is named after its founder. The one in Delhi was built in 1959.

Dyal Singh Majithia was a multifaceted personality, having founded The Tribune newspaper in Lahore in 1881 (now published from Chandigarh) and the (now nationalised) Punjab National Bank.