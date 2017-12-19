Congress venting frustration of electoral defeat in Parliament: Minister

The Congress is venting its frustration over its electoral defeat by stalling Parliament, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said here on Tuesday.

“The Congress party had been pressing for the Winter Session. Now when the session is on, why are they stalling Parliament and running away,” he said.

The Lok Sabha saw repeated adjournments as the Congress MPs again raised the issue of allegations levelled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and disrupted the House when Speaker Sumitra Mahajan denied them permission.

“Today they (Congress MPs) came in the Well and enacted mock proceedings. This is wrong, shameful and against parliamentary conduct. We condemn it. They should give proper notice for the issues they want to discuss,” Kumar said.

“They are trying to vent their frustration and disappointment of the defeats they faced in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat,” he added.

He said the BJP’s victories and Congress’ defeats in one state after another shows which party and which leader has more credibility at present.

However, the Minister eluded a direct reply to Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s allegation that the BJP is running away from discussion on BJP chief Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah and the Rafale fighter jets deal with France.

“I would only request the Congress party members to come to Parliament, take part in its proceedings and discuss issues through proper notices,” the Minister said.