Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to wed on May 19

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding will be held on May 19 next year, Kensington Palace announced on Friday.

The couple confirmed their engagement last month and said the wedding ceremony would take place on a Saturday at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

The date breaks with tradition as royal weddings usually take place on a weekday, the BBC reported. The royal family will pay for the wedding, including the service, music, flowers and reception.

Earlier this week, Kensington Palace announced the couple will be spending Christmas together at Sandringham with Queen Elizabeth II and other members of the royal family.

Prince Harry and Markle have been dating since July 2016 and made their first public appearance as a couple in September.

The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of London’s Kensington Palace, the official residence of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

They opened up for the first time about their relationship in an interview last month when Prince Harry told the BBC that his late mother, Princess Diana, would have been “over the moon” about the pair’s engagement.

Prince Harry designed the engagement ring himself. It features a diamond from Botswana accompanied by two smaller diamonds from Diana’s jewellery collection, which the Prince said he wanted to include “to make sure she’s with us on this crazy journey together”.