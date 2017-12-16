GST Council nod for mandatory e-Way Bill for inter-state goods movement

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Saturday approved mandatory compliance of e-Way Bill for inter-state movement of goods from February 1, sources said here.

Some states might roll out both inter-state and intra-state e-Way Bill from February 1 on a voluntary basis. The system for e-Way Bill will be available from January 15.

E-way bill for intra-state will be compulsory from June 1, the source added. However, implementation of e-Way Bill for intra-state movement will done in a staggered manner from February.