Be friends with tea for health benefits

Waking up on a chilly morning to a hot cup of tea is definitely the best way to start your day and why not after all it has many health benefits too.

Dhrity Vats, Senior Wellness Consultant at online diagnostic center Healthians lists down some of the health befits of different varieties of tea

* White Tea is rich in antibacterial properties and is instrumental in lowering cholesterol and blood pressure but consuming large quantities can lead to gastrointestinal problems and dizziness.

* Green Tea reduces cholesterol and promotes healthy cell growth but drinking in excessive quantities can stain teeth and attack the enamel.

* Opting for black tea or herbal tea will help you fight with cancer properties and reduces the risk of heart disease

* Oolong tea is rich in antioxidants. It is also a good source of calcium, manganese, potassium, copper and selenium. Instrumental in weight management and controlling tooth decay.

Asha Bhatnagar, doctor and co- founder at Lifeline Laboratory also have some of the points to make related to tea.

* Tea helps in treating serious diseases like cancer, heart disease, stroke, and high blood pressure but can also affect the human body in several ways, causing insomnia, nervousness, and irregularities in heart rate

* Sassafras tea is used as a stimulant and blood thinner to treat rheumatism and syphilis, but it is now known to cause cancer if used in large amounts.

* Lobelia tea is used to treat breathing and respiratory problems, but has now been shown to cause vomiting, breathing problems (ironically), convulsions, and coma or death if used in large amounts

* Germander tea has also been linked to non-viral hepatitis

* Laxative or weight-loss teas, like those containing senna, aloe, or buckthorn, are potentially fatal and If overused (by either steeping the teas for too long or by drinking too many servings of the teas) they can cause diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, stomach cramps, constipation, fainting, and death.