Exports rise to $26 bn in November

India’s exports grew to $26.19 billion in November from $23 billion in October and $20.06 billion during the corresponding month of last year, official data showed on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, exports during last month exhibited a growth of 30.55 per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis.

“Exports during November 2017 have exhibited high positive growth of 30.55 per cent in dollar terms vis-à-vis November 2016,” the ministry said in a statement.

“This is on the pattern of positive growth in exports in last thirteen months with a dip of 1.12 per cent in October 2017 vis-à-vis same period last year.”

However, the country’s imports during the month under review also increased by 19.61 per cent to $40.02 billion from $33.46 billion in the corresponding period last year.