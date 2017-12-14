Vote for ‘Gujarat model’, reject those opposing it: Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Thursday appealed to the people to vote for the ‘Gujarat model’ of development and reject those who are against it.

“To maintain the pace of development, I appeal to people to vote in large numbers,” Shah told reporters after casting his vote in Ahmedabad’s Naranpura.

“Gujarat’s model of development is well known to the world and thus to maintain this pace I appeal to voters to vote,” he said.

“And people should also reject those who are opposing the model of development by casting their vote,” Shah added.

The second and final phase of voting for 93 seats across 14 districts in Gujarat was held on Thursday.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who also cast his vote in Ahmedabad’s Vejalpura, appealed to people to vote for development.

“To maintain the pace of the development, I appeal the people to come in large numbers to vote,” Jaitley said.

Counting of votes will take place on December 18.

BJP has been ruling Gujarat since 1995 and is seeking a fifth term in the assembly.