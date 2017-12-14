Theatre is ruthless: Sharman Joshi

Actor Sharman Joshi, who starred in Hindi comedy play “Raju Raja Ram Aur Main”, says that theatre is ruthless.

“Theatre is ruthless because you have a live audience is sitting and a bad reaction is heartbreaking,” Sharman told IANS in an interview, here.

However he feels that theatre is kind of riyaaz for him as an actor.

“There is lot of learning and unlearning I can do on stage. Everybody who has worked in theatre should go back to it once in a while as it is an amazing feeling,” he said.

“Raju Raja Ram Aur Main” took place on December 9 and December 10 at Pearey Lal Bhawan, ITO and the actor says that its has been more than 12 years that he left theatre but coming back is always a nice feeling.

“I started with it and it always good to go back from where you start. Theatre is like a retreat. It is like an exotic holiday. You unwind yourself, go back to yourself, know yourself better… Theatre helps an artiste nurture themselves,” he said.

Talking about his play, he says : ” The play ‘Raju Raja Ram aur Main’ is the hindi remake of the very successful Marathi play ‘Sahi re Sahi’ . The idea behind converting the language from Marathi to Hindi, is so that the Hindi speaking audience are be able to experience the play.”

Apart from films, what is happening on film front ?

“There are few films which is releasing on 2018 like ‘Kaashi’ which is a suspense thriller movie, ‘Babullu Bachelor’ which is romantic comedy and there is one movie which is a remix ( of )south Indian film whose title is not decided yet. Its a comedy film,” he said.