Shahid Kapoor named Sexiest Asian Man in UK poll

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has been named the ‘Sexiest Asian Man’ in a poll, dethroning singer Zayn Malik who has been winning the title for the past two years.

Shahid has topped Eastern Eye’s 2017 list of 50 Sexiest Asian Men in the world. Last year, he ranked seventh.

Expressing surprise, the “Udta Punjab” star dedicated the title to his fans who voted for him.

“I would like to thank everyone who voted for me. I am humbled by the desirable tag. I believe sexy is not only to do with the physical, but as much to do with the mental perspective on life. This one is for all those fans who have loved and supported me,” Shahid said in a statement.

Actor Hrithik Roshan ranked second for the third year in a row, with Zayn Malik falling to number three.

The highest placed TV star in the 14th edition of the long-running list is Vivian D’sena, who ranked fourth. Last year’s highest placed small screen star Ashish Sharma ranked fifth, while Fawad Khan is the highest placed Pakistani for the second year in a row in sixth.

The rest of the top 10 consists of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Ranveer Singh, and the only sportsman in the list, the newly married Virat Kohli.

The highest ranking newcomer in the 2017 edition of the list is young actor Mohsin Khan, who has been delighting fans on hit serial “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”.

The youngest in the list is 20-year-old singer and musician Danyal Zafar, who has entered the top 50 for the first time and is the younger brother of Pakistani superstar Ali Zafar.

The oldest in the list is once again 52-year-old Shah Rukh Khan.

Last week, Priyanka Chopra was named the Sexiest Asian Woman for the fifth time.