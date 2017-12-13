Repugnancy in Goa’s polity, needs constructive politics: Parrikar

There is a lot of quibbling in Goa’s polity, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said on Wednesday, adding there is a need to reverse the trend and raise issues against the government in a more constructive way.

Parrikar was speaking to reporters after an informal birthday celebration in the state legislative assembly complex here.

“I think in Goa there is a wrong trend. I am not blaming anyone. There is repugnancy and a lot of quibbling. There are political differences. You are Congress, you can oppose us, there is no problem,” said Parrikar, who turned 62 on Wednesday.

“If issues are raised in a constructive way… for us assembly questions can actually help us to understand what is wrong in the department systems. That is how I see it. I see it as a feedback system. I always correct if there is something wrong,” the Chief Minister said.

“From my side there is always constructive politics. I am willing to sit with anyone. They should sit. There is no reason for someone to demonstrate, to stand, they can write but reasonable time has to be given to the government to answer. First of all you should be ready to understand the nuance of the problem,” Parrikar added.