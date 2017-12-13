Maradona loses cool after car mobbed in Kolkata

Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona on Tuesday lost his cool when his car was mobbed by soccer lovers and refused to get down from the vehicle on a scheduled visit to a club in south Kolkata.

Maradona, on a three-day trip to the city and nearby Barasat since Sunday, visited Mother House – the global headquarters of the Missionar ies of Charity – during the day, and prayed before the tomb of the Catholic order’s founder Mother Teresa for some time after lighting a candle.

But Maradona’s cheerful mood turned sombre while leaving Mother House as a large number of people gathered to have a glimpse of the prince of football.

Maradona seemed agitated as some sports lovers jostled with security personnel and dashed against a window pane of his car.

However, the security personnel managed the situation and the car sped off to Maradona’s final port of call in the city – Chetla Agrani Sangha.

But seeing the teeming crowd outside the club, Maradona refused to get down and remained seated in the vehicle for close to an hour. When one of his aides requested him to alight for two minutes, Maradona lost his cool.

Realsing that Maradona was upset, the organisers did not ask him any more to get down. Maradona, instead, autographed a memorabilia and returned to his hotel.

The Argentine is scheduled to leave for Dubai on Wednesday.