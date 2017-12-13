Make your eyes standout this festive season

Work around your eyes to make a style statement in the festive season. Opt for bright coloured kohl pencils for the day time and invest in good eyelash extensions as they instantly brighten and define eyes, making the face appear younger, suggest experts.

Elton Fernandez, make-up artist at Maybelline New York and Sapna Bedi-Khaitan, owner at Novalash India, have listed some ideas:

* A liner in black is great for the eyelid, while a gel pencil in sapphire shade adds a vibrant electric touch as you apply some kajal on the lower waterline. The black liner could also be added towards the outer corners of the eye for more definition. Add drama to your lashes with a hyper curl mascara.

* Blend concealer with fingers onto the under eyes and inner corners of your eyes. Use bright coloured kohl pencils in shades like turquoise, emerald or sapphire instead of typical black kajal for the day.

At night, go in for deeper colours that will make your eyes stand out. Glitter eyes is also a trend to watch out for in the coming year.

* For the eyeshadow, lightly dust the deep pink shadow all over the eyelid. Use the lighter frosty beige as a highlighter on the brow bone.

* Fill in the brows. Run any brown mascara gently through the brows. This not only fills gaps in hair growth, but also keeps hair upwards and in place. No eye look is complete with ungroomed brows. The trick is to close sparse gaps while keeping brow hair in place. End your look with a contouring stick that will provide a highlighted look on the cheekbones to accentuate and dramatize the bone structure.

* Invest in good eyelash extensions as they instantly brighten and define eyes, making the face appear younger, more alert and refreshed all day.

You will not need to apply mascara with lash extensions. These create a thick, dark lash line. Many women skip applying eye make-up altogether, saving valuable time in the mornings. Not only do the eyelash extensions come in different lengths and curvatures, they also come in different colours.

* If you want to make your eyes look bigger, use an off-white or cream coloured kohl inside the eyes’ waterline, coat lower lashes with a mascara. Shade the undereye part with a soft brown eyeshadow and apply a nice defined eyeliner on the eyelid. Curling lashes is crucial to make eyes look awake and engaging.