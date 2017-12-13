Kylie Jenner enjoys shopping for baby

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner, who is reportedly expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, is “having fun” while shopping for her baby.

The 20-year-old is yet to confirm her pregnancy, but people.com reports that she is splurging huge amounts on some unique baby items.

“Kylie is having a lot of fun picking out items for her baby. She’s definitely leaning towards pink hues and having fun with the fact that she’s having a girl,” a source said.

The source shared that Kylie earlier picked up plenty of clothes and baby gear, including a stroller.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star last month threw a baby shower hours after her step-sister and reality TV star Kim Kardashian threw her own baby shower.

Kim is expecting her third child with rapper Kanye West via surrogacy.