Ashes: Australia aim for series clinching 3rd win vs England

After winning two consecutive matches, hosts Australia will aim for a series clinching win when they take on beleaguered England in the third Ashes Test at the WACA Ground here on Thursday.

In the first two matches, the Australians proved superior in every department of the game as the hosts beat the Joe Root-led side by big margins.

On paper as well as on the field, the Australian side looked solid.

For England, on the other hand, it will be an uphill task to stay alive in the series as they have not won a match here since 1978.

Apart from the game, the English team is also battling off-field issues. So it might be tough for them to remain focused on this Test match.

“As professionals — with the young kids watching and hearing all the news — it’s very important we are on our best behaviour. Off-field behaviour needs to improve and we all know that,” England spinner Moeen Ali was quoted as saying by the International Cricket Council (ICC) website.

Australia also gave a hint that all-rounder Mitchell Marsh might be included in the squad for the WACA Test.

“Other people might be unlucky to miss out but Mitchell fills the role we need for this particular Test match,” Australia coach Darren Lehmann said.

“As a batter, he was in some good form. But we needed his bowling as well. Now he’s bowling, we can consider him,” he added.

Teams:

Australia: David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith (capt), Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.

England: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Joe Root (capt), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.