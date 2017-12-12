Quitting Twitter helps Ed Sheeran feel healthy

Singer Ed Sheeran finds it healthy that he deleted his Twitter account as he now steers clear from anything sid about him.

“If you were a massive musician in the 1960s, 1970s or 1980s, you’d avoid (the hate) because, by and large, people never say bad things to your face. I read online, though, and now people can hide behind a screen, you get true feelings.

“I’ve met many journalists who said stuff about me, but when you meet them, it’s all smiles,” Sheeran told The Sunday Times’ Culture magazine, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“But I don’t think any musician has had their sanity or career helped by replying to people on Twitter. People either really love you or you’re the antichrist. Nobody just says, ‘He’s all right.’ And since I’ve deleted my account, I haven’t really paid attention to anything said about me, which has been healthy,” he added.

The “Perfect” singer is not bothered by his critics because he feels he has enough fans to give him a “very, very healthy living”.

“I’ve tapped into as many ­people that are going to see me live as I can. I’m not everyone’s cup of tea, but I’m enough people’s cup of tea to have a very, very healthy living, so I don’t feel a need to justify it.”