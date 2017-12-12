Huertas gives marriage advice to Mandy Moore

Take care of each other with love — this is the marriage advice that American actor Jon Huertas has given to his “This is Us” co-star Mandy Moore.

In September, Moore got engaged to her boyfriend Taylor Goldsmith after dating him for over two years. They plan to get married soon.

“My advice to them is to take care of each other with love and to just enjoy each other’s (company) as much as you can,” Huertas told IANS.

On her wedding plans, the actress had said: “We are both pretty quiet and private people. I never imagined myself with some beautiful dress in front of 300 people. It will be quiet and private – just for us.”

Huertas is seen as Moore’s husband in “This is Us”, which is aired in India on Star World and Star World HD.