Aarushi murder case: Talwars acquitted, get benefit of doubt

Dentist couple Rajesh and Nupur Talwar were on Thursday acquitted in the double murder of their daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj in 2008 by the Allahabad High Court which gave them the benefit of doubt, but left questions unanswered about who killed them.

The couple had been awarded life sentence by a special CBI court in Ghaziabad in 2013. They had appealed against the decision.

Their lawyer Rebecca John said the evidence presented by the CBI “did not stand judicial scrutiny and that is the end of it”. The couple was acquitted by the Allahabad High Court bench of Justices B.K. Narayana and A.K. Mishra.

Pinaki Misra, another defence counsel, said the judgement of the CBI court was “absolutely perverse and the High Court has set it aside correctly”.

The acquittal of the Talwars has further deepened the mystery of the May 16-17, 2008 murders.

Aarushi, a teenager, was found murdered in her bedroom in Noida’s Jalvayu Vihar on May 16. The body of the domestic help was found in a pool of blood a day later on the terrace of the house.