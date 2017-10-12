Singer Sia ditches wig

Singer Sia, who usually hides her face behind an elaborate wig, dared to bare not only her face, but also her breast on social media.

Sia’s make-up artist, Tonya Brewer, shared a photo of the singer on Instagram, captioning it: “She just directed her first film. She had no idea her b*** was out. Thank you for letting me create magic with you Sia.”

While Sia’s left breast was exposed from under her white robe, a banana emoji helped keep some of the star’s assets private, reports people.com.

Holding up two fingers in a peace sign, while holding a white towel in the other hand, Sia looked relaxed as she also indulged in a green face mask.

This isn’t the first time the singer has revealed her face.

In March, the “Cheap Thrills” singer was photographed with a make-up free face and just a hint of lipstick.

Last year, she spoke up why she wears her hair pieces.

“I was a singer for 10 or 11 years to mediocre success,” she said.

“I was an alcoholic and a drug addict. I sobered up, and I decided I didn’t want to be an artist anymore, because I was starting to get a little bit famous and it was destabilizing in some way.”

“I thought, ‘What doesn’t exist in pop music at the moment?’ And it was mystery. I was like, ‘There’s pictures on Instagram of everyone at the dentist.'”