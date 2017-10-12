The RSS on Thursday said it works with men only in shakhas and shakha work among women is conducted by its women wing Rashtriya Sevika Samiti.

The RSS also termed as “deliberately concocted and baseless” media reports that said the RSS will consider the entry of women in shakhas.

“Deliberately concocted and baseless reports appeared in some media that RSS will consider entry of women in shakhas,” the RSS said in a series of tweets.

“What Vaidya said was that RSS works with men only in shakhas and through them we connect with their families. Shakha work among women is conducted by Rashtra Sevika Samiti.

“In all programmes and campaigns in society, women also are participating. Women create an atmosphere of cooperation in families to support RSS,” it added.

Media reports quoted RSS chief spokesperson Manmohan Vaidya as saying on Wednesday that the RSS will consider holding separate shakhas for women.