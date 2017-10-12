Principal suspended for inviting Scindia to MP college event

Principal of a college in Madhya Pradesh has been put under suspension reportedly because he chose to invite Member of Parliament from the area Jyotiraditya Scindia as special guest to a function hosted by the institution.

Suspension order of B.L. Ahirwar, the Principal of a government college located in Mungaoli area of Ashoknagar district, clearly states that the action has been taken against him because he had invited “Congress leaders”.

Ahirwar on Thursday said: “Scindia wanted to interact with the students of the college. As he is the MP from our area, so as per rules he could have been invited…and we invited him. But the very next day I received the suspension order.”

According to the Dalit Principal, although the suspension order does not mention the name of Scindia, it does does talk about “Congress leaders” coming to the college to attend the function.

“If some Congress leaders also accompanied Scindia, how am I to blame? There were no party banners or posters at the venue. I have fallen prey to the ongoing political war here.”

In a series of tweets, Scindia also on Thursday criticised the suspension of Principal. The action against the head of an institution without any prior notice or a justifiable reason was reflective of the anti-Dalit mentality of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government, he wrote in Twitter.

He wondered whether inviting the MP of the area to a college was such a big crime crime that the Principal of the institution would have to face suspension.