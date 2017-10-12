NHRC efforts led to increased public awareness on rights: CJI

Chief Justice of India Deepak Misra on Thursday praised the National Human Rights Commission and said the commission’s efforts had led to increased public awareness about human rights and a spike in the registration of complaints of rights’ violations.

Speaking at the NHRC’s 24th Foundation Day here, Justice Misra referred to the Supreme Court’s judgment that recognised the right to privacy as a human right, and said the scope of human rights in the country has been expanding.

“The NHRC and such bodies in states should seek courts’ intervention if public authorities do not comply with their recommendations in cases of human rights violations,” he said.

Justice Misra called for mutual respect for each other’s rights.

Speaking on the occasion, NHRC Chairperson Justice H.L. Dattu (retired) urged the people to adopt human rights as a way of life, as fundamental changes could be brought about to eradicate the scourge of poverty, ignorance, prejudices, and discrimination based on sex, caste, religion, disability and other forms of injustice in society.

“The NHRC activities and new initiatives make people aware and engage them in promotion and protection of human rights,” said Justice Dattu.

The NHRC was established on October 12, 1993, under the Protection of Human Rights Act of 1993.