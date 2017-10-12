J&K government orders inquiry over Asiya Andrabi photo faux pas

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday ordered an inquiry into a photographic campaign that featured separatist leader Asiya Andrabi’s picture under the category of women achievers.

The Dukhtaran-e-Millat leader’s image was displayed alongside Indira Gandhi, Mother Teresa, Mehbooba Mufti and Kiran Bedi’s photographs in the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign by the child care wing of the social welfare department in Anantnag district’s Brang block

Police officers and several other local and civil authorities were present at the campaign launch on Wednesday.

The child care wing is headed by BJP MLA Sajjad Gani Lone.