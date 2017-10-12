I’m always up for a challenge: Neha Bhasin

Singer Neha Bhasin, who has released a new single “Belihaziya”, says filming underwater shots for its video was tricky. But she didn’t mind as she loves challenges.

“Belihaziya”, a contemporary Punjabi original track, comes after Bhasin’s last single “Chan Mahi”.

The colourful video has imagery shot in the Coorg jungles, while the song — expressing the angst of a broken heart — is a combination of celebrated composer Sameer Uddin and “London thumakda” lyricist Anvita Dutt’s talent.

Neha said: “‘Belihaziya’ is a dance ballad with meaningful yet strong lyrics. The song and video are works of pure art. The video is a dream come true for most artistes and I can’t thank Coconut Films enough for that.

“The song is Punjabi and is composed by Sameer Uddin but the production is very contemporary. Its an electro-pop dance ballad – a first for me too. The underwater shots were tricky as it was raining heavily in the jungles of Coorg and the water was blurry. But I am always up for a challenge. I’m really happy with how it’s turned it out. This is, hands down, my best song shoot experience so far.”