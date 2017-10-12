GST hastily implemented, people suffering: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday accused the Modi government of rushing through the Goods and Services Tax (GST) because of which, he said, people were facing a lot of problems.

Addressing party workers on the 50th death anniversary of socialist ideologue Ram Manohar Lohia, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also said that as a result of the faulty and hasty implementation of GST, most traders had thrown their lot with the SP, something which will benefit the party in the coming elections.

“People are fed up with both the central and the state governments in UP. Development has come to a grinding halt in the state,” he alleged.

Akhilesh Yadav said people in Uttar Pradesh were now beginning to recall the Samajwadi Party rule when development work was done all across the state.

For the first time, the 44-year-old also spoke on his strained relationship with his father and party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and said differences were healthy and prevailed in many families.

Brushing aside speculation that the father and son had deep differences, he said he was happy and fortunate that he had a father who would admonish him for something he thought was not right.

“In families the world over there are differences of thoughts and approach. So the tussle in our family is nothing serious.”

The Samajwadi Party leader said that in the times to come, his party will only gain and gain. He predicted good results for the Samajwadi Party in the next Lok Sabha and assembly elections.