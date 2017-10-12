Committee set up to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birthday

A National Committee, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been set up to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi from October 2, 2019 to October 2, 2020.

“It has been decided to celebrate the event at both national and international levels, to propagate the message of the Mahatma,” an official release said.

The committee will have Chief Ministers of all states, representatives from across the political spectrum, Gandhians, thinkers, and eminent persons from all walks of life.

The committee will guide and approve policies, programmes, activities for the commemoration and will also supervise implementation of the decisions taken from time to time, as per the release.

Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869.