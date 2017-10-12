Arthritis is on rise among women than men in India

New Delhi, The prevalence of arthritis is rising among women than men in India, a report from SRL Diagnostics, a leading diagnostic chain, revealed on Wednesday.

Arthritis affects more than 180 million people in India and its prevalence is much higher than many well-known diseases such as diabetes, AIDS and cancer, said the company in a statement.

The findings based laboratory tests showed that women had higher levels of abnormal ESR (Erthrocyte Sedimentation rate) – at 52.07 per cent – than men.

Similarly, the levels of rheumatoid factor (RF), at 13.08 per cent, were also higher in women than in men.

In the pan India data analysis, the abnormal ESR values were more commonly observed in women while the abnormal CRP values (59.34 per cent) were more commonly seen in men.

“In India, arthritis is more common in women than men and in people who are overweight,” said Sonal Mehra, Associate Consultant (Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology) at Jaypee Hospital, Noida, in a statement on Wedesday.

“If current trends pursue, India is likely to emerge as the capital of Osteoarthritis by 2025 with more than 60 million affected,” added Avinash Phadke, President – Technology and Mentor (Clinical Pathology), SRL Diagnostics.

Increasing longevity of India’s population and rising obesity, caused by lack of physical exercise and sedentary lifestyle are the main reasons behind this, the statement said.