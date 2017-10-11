This winter opt for Petroleum Jelly not just for skin

With October comes an energising and exciting series of festivals combined with colours, celebration and delicious food which bind everyone together. But amidst all this, we often forget taking good care of our body and skin. Not anymore!

To add to the already magical benefits of Petroleum Jelly, a Vaseline expert shares six beauty hacks to look best this festive season!

* Smooth glossy hair: Use a little bit of Petroleum Jelly for your split ends and get sleek, glossy hair

* DIY (Do It Yourself) Highlighter: Mix a little bit of face powder with Petroleum Jelly and dab it on your cheekbones to get that instant glow.

* DIY Body Lotion: Mix a little of Vaseline with Sea Salt and apply it on your body after a bath. This will serve as a long-lasting lotion for your skin.

* On the eyelids: Apply it for an instant glossy eye shadow look.

* Eyebrow gel: A quick application of Petroleum Jelly can slick eyebrow hair back and keep them in place all day for a neat look that perfectly frames your face.

* Soothe embroidery rashes: Apply Jelly on your skin to soothe embroidery rashes.

Lakmé Beauty Expert, Donald Simrock also shares skincare hacks for bringing out your natural radiance this festive season.

* Rejuvenating and exfoliating your skin is of utmost importance. While you exfoliate your skin at least once a week, nourish it every morning to ensure you start your day with a fresh and nourished look.

* Minimalism is all about keeping it simple while not making any compromises. Using a CC cream gives you a uniform complexion that makes your skin look flawless and has a matte finish.

* Night time beauty regimes are a must: Cleansing your face before hitting the bed is the best way to allow your skin to breathe.

* Having non-chapped, crack-free lips adds that extra glam to your festive look. Use one drop of the Overnight Oil in Serum to get a smooth finish before you apply a lip colour.