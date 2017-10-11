NGT jurisdiction for Goa will remain with Pune

The Panaji Bench of Bombay High Court on Wednesday struck down the Centre’s notification relocating the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) jurisdiction for Goa-related cases from Pune to Delhi.

The Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) in August issued the notification citing lack of flight connectivity with Pune and absence of an office set up in the Maharashtra town.

In September, the High Court took up the matter suo moto after the Union Ministry, on recommendation of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition government, transferred the NGT jurisdiction.

The Ministry’s decision was criticised by green activists, as well as the opposition, which accused the government of trying to harass activists.