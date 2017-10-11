MModi’s Economic Advisory Council to focus on economic growth, employment

The newly-constituted Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister would focus on 10 major priority areas including accelerating economic growth, creating employment opportunities, reviewing public expenditure and integrating the informal sector, it was announced on Weednesday.

The 10 themes were identified during the first meeting of the Council on Wednesday chaired by NITI Aayog Member Bibek Debroy.

Apart from giving recommendations to the Prime Minister on those issues, it would also focus on the next budget preparation over the next few months, Debroy told reporters here after the meeting.

During the meeting, the Council took stock of the current economic, fiscal and monetary policy environment and resolved to focus on accelerating economic growth and employment in the country over the next six months.

“We have identified 10 themes that we would initially work on till we have our next meeting one month from now,” Debroy said.

“The 10 themes identified are economic growth, employment and job creation, informal sector and integration, fiscal framework, monetary policy, public expenditure, institutions of economic governance, agriculture and animal husbandry, patterns of consumption and production, and the social sector,” he added.

The Council members would also come out with specific issue papers to address key concerns.