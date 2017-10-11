Bajaj Finserv, LG India launch co-branded EMI card

Bajaj Finance, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, on Wednesday launched an OEM (original equipment manufacturer) co-branded card — LG Bajaj Finserv EMI card — in a tie-up with consumer and electronics company LG Electronics India.

According to the financial company, the co-branded card will enable the customers to buy all LG products at “no cost EMI” option across all LG formats.

The company said the card can be used to buy LG products across its distribution network of over 50,000 outlets with no processing fee and without any interest pay out.

“The LG Bajaj Finserv co-branded card is a disruptive proposition that will facilitate stronger customer convenience and stimulate higher spends,” said Rajeev Jain, Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv.

The co-branded card will allow the customers to buy from the wide range of LG home appliances and electronics products across its 20,000-plus outlets and around 700 LG exclusive brand shops and 3,000 outlets for smartphones.

“This offering will enable us to strengthen our relationship with our Indian consumers as now they will be able to buy the best of various products at easy payment options,” said Kim Ki-wan, Managing Director, LG Electronics India.

The company informed that the card has a pre-approved credit limit and a loyalty programme exclusively offered to LG customers.