Samsung unveils ‘Galaxy Tab A 2017’

While the tablet shipments continue to dip in India, Samsung on Tuesday said the company is bullish on the future of tablets in the country and plans to introduce new products to give a wholesome experience to its consumers.

The shipment of Tablet PCs recorded a decline of 11 per cent over the previous quarter in India — with just 0.68 million shipments in the second quarter of 2017. According to market intelligence firm CMR India, Indian market recorded 29 per cent year-on-year decline for the second quarter of this year.

However, in this falling tablet market, Samsung and Lenovo — with 14 per cent market share each — ranked third, with Datawind being the leader.

“If you ask me about tablets, in August, we crossed 50 per cent of the market share by value in India. We have the intent to introduce each product to give a different experience to consumers. Our target is to stay ahead of the pack, keep growing and keep doing good,” Vishal Kaul, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India, told IANS here.

Samsung India launched 8-inch ‘Galaxy Tab A 2017′ that will be available for Rs 17,990 in gold and black colours across retail stores, starting Tuesday. The users will get extra 180 GB (4G) data from Reliance Jio for one year.

“The festive season has just begun and our launches are here too. We are the market leader in most of the things we do, like smartphones,” Kaul added.

“We have consistently grown on the back of new launches. Talking about tabs, our range starts from Rs 8,600 and goes till Rs 47,000. We have our own R&D setup in India and we translate the teams’ insights into products for customised experience,” he noted.

“Galaxy Tab A 2017” houses 5000mAh battery that enables multimedia usage for up to 14 hours.

The device is also equipped with “Bixby Home” digital assistant and helps consumers find whatever they are looking for, with just a swipe and without having to open a single app.

“‘Galaxy Tab A 2017’ is targeted for consumers seeking a holistic and quality entertainment experience. It will help us consolidate our market leadership in the country,” Kaul said.

The new tablet also has ‘Kids Mode’, a digital playground that is safe and provides fun-learning experience for children.

“Kids Mode” offers a library of expertly curated, engaging, educational games, with new content that will be added monthly.

Weighing 364 grams, the tablet is equipped with features such as “Blue Light Filter,” “Smart View,” “Samsung Flow” and “Game Launcher”.

Powered by Qualcomm processor (1.4 GHz Quad), the device has 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory (expandable up to 256GB) and runs Android Nougat.

It has 8MP rear camera with LED flash and 5MP front shooter.

“Tab A 2017 edition has some major improvements such as increased brightness by 20 per cent, an improved battery and better ergonomics,” Kaul said.