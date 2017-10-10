We were overawed by atmosphere in stadium: Mexico

Mexico midfielder Alexis Gutierrez on Tuesday admitted that they were overawed by the atmosphere at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in their opening match against Iraq which led to their dropping two points and settling for a 1-1 draw.

“In the evening we were feeling a bit nervous. Now we are feeling content and happy and representing the country is a big responsibility for us. We are trying our best to win the next match,” Gutierrez told reporters on the eve of their next match against England who thrashed four unanswered goals past a hapless Chile side in their lung-opener.

“We are preparing for the next match against England. This match is going to be tough and interesting as well,” the defender said.

Still early on in his career, Gutierrez said it was a dream come true to play in front of 46,000-odd spectators at the colossal venue more popularly called the Salt Lake Stadium.

“I am very happy. We were nervous in the beginning we were bit nervous but it’s a dream for us to see so many people in the stadium and play in front of them.

On their rivals who weaved a tapestry of neat passes to build up their attacks and displayed sublime skills, Gutierrez said: “England is known for speed, technique and order. We have seen them practice and how they play. We are ready for them and have plans for them.”

Mexico have one point from one game while England have full three from their only outing.