CBI opposes Karti Chidambaram’s plea to go abroad

The CBI on Tuesday opposed the former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram’s plea to the Supreme Court to travel aboard, saying it has serious apprehensions that he would tamper with evidence during his overseas stay.

The agency told the bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud that it has incriminating evidence against Karti Chidambaram which it had already submitted to the court in a sealed cover.

However, Karti Chidambaram, who had sought permission to go to Britain for the admission of his daughter to Cambridge, told the court that the agency should prove that he has other accounts abroad, except from the one he has already disclosed.

The junior Chidambaram, who was represented by senior counsel Kapil Sibal, also contested the Central Board of Investigation’s claim that he has undisclosed overseas assets.