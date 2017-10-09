Kamal Haasan hails non-Brahmin priests’ appointment in Kerala

Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan on Monday hailed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for appointing 36 non-Brahmin priests to serve in temples administered by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB).

“Bravo Travancore Devaswom Board. Salute to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for appointing 36 non-Brahmin priests. Periyar’s dream realised,” Haasan tweeted.

Last week, Kerala appointed 62 priests to serve in temples administered by the TDB. Out of the 62, 36 were non-Brahmins of which six were dalit candidates.

Last month, Haasan met Pinarayi in Kerala and discussed about the political situation in Tamil Nadu.

After the meeting, the “Dasavatharam” actor said his colour was definitely not saffron, amid rumours that he will form a political party on his birthday on November 7.