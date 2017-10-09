Congress asks Modi to seek BJP chief Amit Shah’s resignation

The Congress on Monday again attacked the BJP over the controversy surrounding its party chief Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah, and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi seek Amit Shah’s resignation or relieve him of his duties.

“An inquiry should be conducted into the allegations against Jay Shah’s company by a two-member commission of Supreme Court judges,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala told media persons here along with state Congress President Sachin Pilot.

Surjewala said there was no reason for shying away from the probe, especially when the Bharatiya Janata Party was maintaining there was nothing wrong in the whole matter.

Jay Shah on Sunday denied a news portal story that indicated his private business expanded exponentially after the BJP came to power at the Centre and called it “false and derogatory”.

Surjewala said BJP chiefs in the past had resigned in the wake of allegations against them, including L.K. Advani, Bangaru Lakshman, and Nitin Gadkari.

“The country now wants to know if the Prime Minister will seek Amit Shah’s resignation,” the Congress leader added.

He also hit out at Union Minister Piyush Goyal for defending Jay Shah.

On Sunday, Surjewala tweeted: “Intriguingly unique! A Union Minister defends a private individual. More so, when his own Ministry had extended the loan.”

In reply to a question, Surjewala said it was the desire of Congress office-bearers, workers and supporters that Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi take over as party chief soon.