Cindy Crawford more concerned about daughter’s driving than modelling

Former supermodel Cindy Crawford has defended her decision to let her daughter Kaia Gerber do the catwalk at the age of 16. She says she is more concerned about her driving than modelling.

Gerber made her catwalk debut at New York Fashion Week last month just a few days after turning 16.

“My daughter just got her driver’s licence. I’m a lot more concerned about her driving by herself than her entering the world of modelling,” Crawford said, reports dailymail.co.uk.

She added: “The great thing for my kids is that I know a lot about that world. I feel like: Who better to help guide them than me?”

Crawford said 16 was the “normal” age to get into fashion.

“In some ways, I wish I could have pushed it off a year or two. But she’s 16. That’s how old I was when I started, which is young, but in fashion that’s kind of the normal age when people start,” she said.