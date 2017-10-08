Nadal thrashes Kyrgios, wins 2nd China Open title

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal on Sunday got the better of Australian Nick Kyrgios and beat him 6-2, 6-1 to clinch the China Open title for the second time in his career.

Nadal, world No.1, saved all four break points he faced and broke Kyrgios’s serve several times to win the match after one hour and 32 minutes of contest, reports Efe.

The 31-year-old Nadal claimed his 75th title, just two crowns behind American John McEnroe, the fourth player with the most titles in the Open era.

Kyrgios looked frustrated at times during the match, but Nadal, keeping his head cool, won his first China Open since 2005 and the sixth title this season, following Monte Carlo, the Barcelona Open, the Madrid Open, the French Open and the US Open.

The 16-time Grand Slam champion Nadal got revenge for his defeat against the Australian, world No. 19, at the 2017 Cincinnati Open last eight, making the current record of their head-to-head encounters 3-2.