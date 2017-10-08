‘False article’ gives impression my business owes success to father: Jay Shah

Jay Shah, son of BJP President Amit Shah, on Sunday refuted a news portal story against him indicating that his private business rose to astronomical level after the BJP came to power at the Centre and called it “false and derogatory”.

In a press statement issued hours after news portal ‘thewire.in’ released the story, Jay Shah said: “Today morning, a news website The Wire titled the ‘The Golden Touch of Jay Amit Shah” authored by Ms Rohini Singh. The editor of the website is Mr Siddharth Varadarajan.

“The article makes false, derogatory and defamatory imputation against me by creating in the minds of right-thinking people an impression that my business owes its ‘success’ to my father Shri Amitbhai Shah’s political position.”

He said his businesses were completely transparent and conducted legally, which was indicated by the tax compliances. “My businesses are fully legitimate and conducted in a lawful manner on commercial lines, which is reflected in my tax records, and are through banking transactions,” Jay Shah asserted.

“I had taken loan either from NBFC or Non-funded Credit Facilities from cooperative banks on purely commercial terms strictly in accordance with law. I have repaid the loans by cheque on commercial rate of interest and within the time stipulated.”

He added, “I have mortgaged my family property with the cooperative bank to get the credit facilities.”

Shah stated that his lawyer had given details of all his legitimate transactions to the website since “I had nothing to hide.”

“Since the website has proceeded in making an absolutely false imputation in a highly slanted article thereby damaging my reputation, I have decided to prosecute the Author, Editor/(s) and the Owner/(s) of the aforesaid news website for criminal defamation and sue them for an amount of Rs 100 crores.”

“Both the actions will be filed at Ahmedabad where I stay, carry on my business and where the cause of action has arisen.”

Shah said that any other person or entity re-publishes and broadcasts against the insinuations against him in the news website would also face similar legal action.