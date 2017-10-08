Composite culture in danger, want Grand Alliance: Sharad Yadav

Rebel Janata Dal-United leader Sharad Yadav on Sunday said there was a need for a Grand Alliance at the national level to save the country’s composite culture which “was in danger”.

“Our composite culture is in danger. If the composite culture is in danger, then the (Indian) Constitution is also in danger. There is a need for a Grand Alliance to combat the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre,” Sharad Yadav said while addressing his JD-U faction’s national council meeting here.

The former Union Minister also criticised the Narendra Modi government over demonetisation and Goods and Service Tax regime and said it had slowed the national economy.

Five crore people lost their jobs due to demonetisation whereas Modi had promised to provide jobs to two crore people annually, the JD-U leader said.

He also targeted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for joining hands with the BJP after dumping the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal in Bihar, accusing Nitish Kumar of betraying the people as he made a U-turn after vowing to fight communal forces.

The Grand Alliance formed for the 2015 Bihar assembly elections was a success as it defeated the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, Sharad Yadav said, adding there was need for such alliance at the national level as well.

He said he was with the Grand Alliance of the RJD and the Congress in Bihar.