Modi Attacks Congress for Narrow Vision on Development

By Yogesh Sharma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi charged Congress government with narrow vision of development. He said that in Jamnagar district the then Chief Minister Madhavsinh Solanki had inaugurated a water tank. This inauguration was splashed in newspaper advertisements in a big way. This was their vision of development, but we have a big view of development, he said. Now development is the dream of 125 crore Indians.

He was speaking at a function at Dwarka, where he laid the foundation stone of the for four-lane cable stayed signature bridge between Okha and Beyt Dwarka, which will be built at a cost of Rs 962.42 crore. Once, setting up hand-pumps used to be govt’s achievement. Today there’s a govt which has supplied Narmada’s water to villages, he said.

He started his two day tour of Gujarat with blessings of Dwarkadeesh.

He said that the government would help fishermen by providing them loan at lower interest rate so that they would be able to buy big boats and improve their business. He said that Congress government did not do anything for fishermen. He said that Kandla port has developed at a pace which was never witnessed in the past 25 years. Agreement with Japan will be a great boost to the development of the Alang ship breaking yard.

He said that country’s first Marine Police Research and Training institute will be set up near Dwarka.

Later laying foundation stone for international Airport near pilgrim town Chotila Modi said that the airport was unique in many ways. Only a little land was taken from farmers. It was mainly on the land that was of no use. He said that did ever people of Chotila or neighbouring Surendra thought of having an international airport in the vicinity. He said that this was development and for this one has to be committed.