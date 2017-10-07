‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’ director Kundan Shah dead

Filmmaker Kundan Shah, director of the cult black comedy “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro” and the romantic drama “Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa”, died here early on Saturday, a family member said. He was 69.

“He died in his sleep early in the morning,” a Shah relative told IANS.

According to writer-actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik, who wrote dialogues for “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro” and acted in it, Shah suffered a cardiac arrest.

Shah, who also gave the industry some much-loved television shows like “Nukkad” and “Wagle Ki Duniya”, would have turned 70 on October 19.