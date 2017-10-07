Friends for life my biggest takeaway from ‘Golmaal Again’: Parineeti

Mumbai, Actress Parineeti Chopra, who joined the “Golmaal” team for the fourth instalment of the blockbuster franchise, says that friends for life is what she has taken away from “Golmaal Again”.

Parineeti and the “Golmaal” team got together for a discussion at the Jio MAMI Movie Mela here on Saturday.

Asked about her experience as the new group member, Parineeti said: “First, I was completely star-struck by these guys. There was this bond between them and they understood each other. They knew exactly what to do. On the other hand, I thought that I might just mess this up.

“I didn’t know what to do. But within 10 mintues, I felt welcome and these people are so mad that I realized why I was cast for this film… because I am like them. I really found friends for life and that is my biggest takeaway from the film.”

The “Ishaqzaade” actress says she always thought comedy was an easier genre, but she was proven wrong after working on “Golmaal Again”, helmed by Rohit Shetty.

“When I used to watch these films, I used to feel comedy is easier. They are just doing comedy, it’s just making people laugh. And dramatic scenes are so much tougher to do. But after ‘Golmaal’, now as an actor, I feel those dramatic scenes are easier.

“But to do this kind of comedy and this kind of film, to speak in a language that keeps the whole country (entertained) is very tough. Now I have realized that as cliched as it sounds, but comedy is a serious business.”

Parineeti was last seen on screen in “Meri Pyari Bindu” with Ayushmann Khurrana.

“Golmaal Again”, scheduled to release this Diwali later this month, also features Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu and Tabu.