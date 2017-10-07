Decoding fashion for different body shapes

Picking clothes for this festive season? Keep your body shape in mind to get the perfect outfit for a fashionable statement, say experts.

Megha Saxena, Founder and CEO of About the Shape, has decoded fashion for different body shapes.

* Apple shape: Draw focus on arms and legs with outfits that are loose on waist. A-line kurta, deep neckline works best for you. Choose slim, cigarette pants and keep dupatta on side.

* Pear shape: You should go for an Anarkali top paired up with solid coloured patialas. Clingy outfits and tight bottoms should be avoided.

* Hourglass shape: You have the curves, and you should flaunt them with Anarkalis, peplum top paired with fitted pants, or flared tops with fit bottom. Avoid ill fitted clothing.

* Inverted triangle shape: Straight cut tops, wrap tops, split tops with flared or fuller pants and skirts are best for you.

Rahul Aggarwal, Director, SRS Jewells, also list down some accessories one can add to complete the look.

* Maangtika: Kundan maangtikas are in rage. The tear droplet gives a very elegant look and you can opt for droplet that matches with your dress. Also in vogue are the Rajasthani Mangtikas with a single circular ornament.

* Big nose ring: Big nose rings have become a common favourite among women. Don’t want to get nose piercing done? Well, you try many options from the clip on category.