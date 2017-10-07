Chirag will be next LJP chief: Paswan

Patna, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief and union minister Ram Vilas Paswan has declared that his only son Chirag Paswan will succeed him as the party leader.

“After me, Chirag Paswan will head the LJP. Chirag has the capability to lead the party,” the Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution told his party’s two-day convention at Rajgir in Nalanda district on Friday.

Chirag Paswan is the LJP MP from Jamui and heads the party’s parliamentary board. Before embracing politics, Chirag Paswan tried to make a career in Bollywod but failed to click.

In Bihar, the LJP is widely known as a ‘Parivar’ party.

Ram Vilas Paswan’s elder brother Ramchander Paswan is also an MP while his younger brother Pasupati Kumar Paras is a Bihar minister. Ram Vilas Paswan’s two sons-in-law from his first wife are also in the party.

The LJP won six seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.