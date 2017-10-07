BJP leader, two others killed in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Three persons, including a Bharatiya Janata Party leader were murdered in Jharkhand, police said on Saturday.

BJP leader Manoj Nagesia was shot dead on Saturday at Lachragad village in Simdega district. The other two persons were killed in Gumla district on Friday.

Nagesia, who was a former Maoist commander, was shot while he was having breakfast.

He had joined the BJP in 2014 and had made an unsuccessful bid in the 2014 state assembly poll from Kolebira. The police were yet to arrest anyone for Nagesia’s murder.

In the other incident on Friday in Taisera village, 25-year-old Manohar Tirkey was shot dead by Vijay Sahu, who was immediately lynched by an angry mob.

Sahu shot Tirkey over a minor incident when the latter collided with Sahu while dancing at a tribal festival.

The villagers caught Sahu and thrashed him, smashing his head with stones. No one has been arrested for the killing.