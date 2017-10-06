Sasikala gets parole, leaves for Chennai to meet ailing husband

AIADMK’s jailed leader V.K. Sasikala on Friday left for Chennai after she was granted a five-day parole to meet her ailing husband M. Natarajan.

“She (Sasikala) has been given parole for five days till October 12 to meet her ailing husband in the hospital in Chennai,” Bengaluru Central Jail Superintendent G. Somashekar told IANS.

Sasikala, 60, left for Chennai in a private car along with her nephew and sidelined AIADMK leader T.T.V. Dinakaran from the jail at Parapanna Agrahara on the city’s southern outskirts.

Though Sasikala applied for 15 days parole on Wednesday, the prison authority permitted her to be out of jail for only five days with conditions.

“Sasikala has been directed to limit her visit to Chennai. She has also been instructed to desist from any political activity during the parole period,” asserted Somashekar.

Sasikala is serving a four-year sentence in the central prison on the city’s outskirts since February 15 after the Supreme Court on February 14 upheld her conviction in a corruption case by a trial court in September 2015 here.

“We have considered her re-submitted application for parole with the required documents, including a letter from the Chennai local body, on her stay at Poes Garden in Chennai during the parole,” added the official.

Natarajan, 74, had undergone liver and kidney transplant at a private hospital in Chennai on Wednesday.